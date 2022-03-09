State-run rehabilitation centre Keltoi “must be re-opened" - Thomas Gould TD, Mark Ward TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Addiction, Recovery and Wellbeing Thomas Gould TD and spokesperson on Mental Health Mark Ward TD, have today called on the government and the HSE to immediately progress the reopening of Keltoi.

Keltoi is a trauma-informed, state-run residential facility treating addiction and mental health comorbidities that was temporarily closed in March 2020.

The TDs raised the closure in a topical issue debate with Minister Frank Feighan in the Dáil.

Teachta Gould said:

“The Minister has committed to the reopening of Keltoi. We’ve now seen the majority of Covid-19 restrictions lifted but Keltoi remains closed.

“In the Dáil, the Minister couldn’t even provide a timeline for this reopening. This is a damning indictment of the government’s treatment of those in addiction and those looking to progress their recovery journey.

“Keltoi was closed in March 2020. 2 years later and the facility remains closed with no credible alternative provided.

“As our party leader Mary Lou McDonald pointed out to the Taoiseach recently, Keltoi is a one of its kind facility – secular, trauma informed care operated by the state with lengthy wraparound post-treatment services.

“No matter what spin the HSE put on it, that hasn’t been replaced.

“If isolation facilities for vulnerable cohorts are still needed, then an alternative must be found. The clinical consequences of the closure of Keltoi need to be prioritised now. The facility must be reopened.”

Teachta Ward said:

“Having worked in front-line addiction centres professionally I am aware first hand of the service that Keltoi provides.

“This is a vital rehabilitation service for people that would help them to fully recover from addiction and to learn new coping skills.

“Keltoi is also one of the very few facilities that provides a service for people with dual diagnosis of mental health and addiction issues.

“As we move on from Covid as a society it is now time that Keltoi services are fully restored.”