‘Duty on petrol, diesel and home heating oil should be cut’ – Archibald

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has said the British government needs to step up and support people and families struggling with rising living costs.

The East Derry MLA called for duty on petrol, diesel and home heating oil to be cut to help bring down people’s bills.

Caoimhe Archibald said:

“Over the past week, the price of petrol, diesel and home heating oil has spiralled out of control and people are struggling to afford it.

“Boris Johnson’s Tory government has done little to support workers and families who are feeling the pressure of this cost-of-living crisis.

“In light of this current crisis, the British government should cut duty on petrol, diesel and on home heating oil to drive down household bills.

“Alongside this, they should put a tax on big multinational energy companies, who have made huge profits, to end the rip-off and put money back in people’s pockets.

“The British government has the money, the resources and the power to deliver support, they need to get on with doing it.”

And the Sinn Féin economy spokesperson called on the DUP to get back to work with the other parties in the Executive. Caoimhe Archibald said:

“The public also want the DUP to bring to an end its selfish walk-out from the Executive, and are preventing ministers from taking any further action, including spending £300m which could be used to help support people through this crisis.

“They are putting their own narrow, electoral interests and internal chaos over the interests of ordinary, hard-working people and supporting families.

“The DUP should get back to work, get back into the Executive and end this stunt politics.”