Reinstating working from home guidance can help workers facing petrol and diesel crisis - Louise O’Reilly TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Workers’ Rights Louise O’Reilly TD has called on the government to reinstate advice allowing workers the option to work remotely as a measure to protect some workers from the current petrol and diesel crisis.

Teachta O’Reilly said:

“Throughout the pandemic, remote working was used to protect public health and hundreds of thousands of workers did so effectively.

“Many of those workers have now been recalled to on-site working, against their wishes, due to the lack of legislation to allow them work remotely.

“Due to the lack of an efficient and effective public transport network, many of these workers must drive to work, and, as a result, they are now being financially crippled by rising petrol and diesel costs.

“If work duties can be performed from home, and where a worker’s preference is to perform their duties from home, then that process should be supported at this difficult time.

“Without robust legislation to give a legal right to request remote working, workers need the government to issue working from home advice, so workers, where possible, can work remotely and protect themselves from the escalating petrol and diesel crisis.”