Flynn ‘concerned’ over escalating crisis in emergency departments

Sinn Féin MLA Órlaithí Flynn has expressed concern on the escalating crisis in accident and emergency departments across the north.

The West Belfast MLA said:

“The Royal College of Nurses (RCN) has today made us aware of huge pressures within our accident and emergency departments.

“The crisis within our health and social care system is getting worse and there is huge pressure due to the lack of staff.

“The health service needs the three-year budget to recruit more doctors nurses and to transform the healthcare system. The budget is now being blocked by the DUP's reckless decision to collapse the Executive and put their own political difficulties before people’s health.

“The DUP need to get back to work immediately so that we can begin to address the crisis across the health care system and support patients and staff.”