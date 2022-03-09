Boylan calls for cut on diesel and petrol duty

Sinn Féin MLA Cathal Boylan has called on the British Government to look at cutting duty on petrol and diesel amidst the cost of living crisis.

The Newry and Armagh MLA said:

“The cost of living is out of control and action by the British Government is urgently needed to support families during this crisis.

“Diesel and petrol costs continue to soar while people are already hammered by rising food, energy and heating bills.

“At the Infrastructure committee today I called on the British government to look at cutting duty on diesel and petrol to help tackle these costs. The Committee agreed to write to the British government on this issue.

“We need to do everything we can to help families and businesses and tackle this cost-of-living crisis.”