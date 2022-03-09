Sheehan hails passage of Integrated Education Bill

Sinn Féin MLA Pat Sheehan has hailed the passage of the Integrated Education Bill today in the Assembly.

The West Belfast MLA said:

"Today our society has taken a positive and progressive step forward, as the Integrated Education Bill passed in the Assembly.

"This bill will not disadvantage any schools, but ensure that families who wish to send their children to an integrated school will have that choice met.

"This bill has been a great example of progressive parties working together to deliver positive change for our society.

"It is important that all those who want to move our society forward, continue to work together in the future for real change that benefits people.

"Sinn Féin will continue to give leadership to build a better future for all our children.”