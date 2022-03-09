Women and their needs must be included in design and implementation of transport services - Senator Lynn Boylan

Senator Lynn Boylan has welcomed the discussion at today’s Joint Committee on Transport and Communications on the ‘Travelling in a Woman’s Shoes’ report.

The report was commissioned by Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) and its authors addressed the meeting.

Speaking after the meeting, Senator Boylan said:

“The ‘Travelling in a Woman’s Shoes’ report is a very welcome report, which highlights how women are adversely impacted by being and feeling unsafe in public, in particular when walking, cycling and using public transport.

“The report investigates the needs and travel behaviours of women and will no doubt contribute to developing deeper insights into the transport experience for women.

“However, the report raises some issues which are critical to developing a correct and proper approach to creating physical and psychological safety for women using public transport.

“There is inadequate travel data available in Ireland and the gaps in gender disaggregated data make it challenging to pinpoint and identify specific issues that need to be addressed for women.

“Household Surveys must be the focus for all such data with more detailed questions focusing on gender data. The surveys should be more frequent and analysed on an ongoing basis. The collection of such data will highlight the issues that need to be addressed for women.

“The report also highlights the fact that women want a ‘whole of system’ approach to transport to help make it safer for women.

“A United Nations report previously found a male bias in the planning, provision and design of transport systems, due to women’s under-representation in the sector.

“It is now crucial that women and other stakeholders, including communities, come together to develop a shared understanding of the challenge and integrate action to bring about a sustainable, long-term systems change.

“I look forward to engaging further with the authors of the report and to assist in any way I can to put right the fact that transport is currently not gender-neutral in Ireland and does not provide benefits to all equally.”

The 'Travelling in a Woman’s Shoes’ report can be read here.