Disabled people being failed by DUP antics - Ní Chuilín

Speaking after the Disability Parliament and Health Committee met with the health minister, the North Belfast MLA said:

“Shortages of social care workers and money for care and the Independent Living Fund remaining closed places serious pressure on people with disabilities.

“Disabled people and their families need the three-year budget to recruit more social care workers, and to reopen the Independent Living Fund.

“The crisis facing social care is getting worse due to the lack of a three-year budget and the DUP’s walk-out of the Executive.

“The DUP need to get back to work and put people and the health service before their own selfish and reckless actions.

“People with disabilities need support.”