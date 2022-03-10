DUP decision to collapse Executive blocking childcare plan – Brogan

Sinn Féin MLA Nicola Brogan said the DUP’s decision to walk away from Executive is blocking progress on developing a childcare plan.

The West Tyrone MLA said:

“Families and childcare providers need childcare reform and a plan on how childcare can be made affordable.

“Work to progress that plan has been stalled because of the DUP’s reckless walk out of the Executive and block on the three-year Budget.

“Families are struggling with the cost of childcare and need to see this plan delivered.

“The DUP need to get back to work and put the interests of ordinary people before their own selfish political stunts.”