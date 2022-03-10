McCleave slams exclusion of nationalist voices from party group leaders forum

Sinn Féin councillor Gary McCleave has slammed unionists in Lisburn and Castlereagh city council for excluding nationalist voices from the party group leaders forum.

Cllr McCleave said:

“Sinn Féin brought forward a request to the Governance and Audit Committee to include all parties in party group leaders meetings.

“The DUP and UUP voted against including all parties meaning there is no nationalist parties represented on the party group leaders forum.

“This continuation of excluding nationalist parties restricts us from giving a voice to the people we represent.

“Political unionism need to understand they cannot stop change and the days of nationalists need not apply are gone.

“There needs to be total transparency, inclusion and accountability when it comes to any council business.”