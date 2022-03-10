Boylan welcomes penalties for careless driving

Sinn Féin MLA Cathal Boylan has welcomed that legislation will be progressed to make careless driving a fixed penalty notice offence.

The Newry and Armagh MLA stated:

"I welcome legislation being taken forward to make careless driving a fixed penalty notice.

"Careless driving is a prevalent road safety issue and is a constant factor in road collisions.

"Its important that careless driving is treated as a major road safety risk it is and that we have zero tolerance for such behaviour.

"One death on the road is one too many and we need to ensure that we have the best measures in place to increase road safety for all road users.”