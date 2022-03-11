Poots ‘unfair farming plan’ will deny payments to 5000 small farms

Sinn Féin MLA Declan McAleer has said Edwin Poots’ plan on the future of farming is ‘unfair’ and will deny payments to up to 5000 small farms.

The West Tyrone MLA said:

“Over 92 percent of people who responded to a consultation on Edwin Poots’ plan for the future of farming have rejected it.

“The DUP minister’s plans undermine our small family farms, ignore our sheep farmers, and penalise those who farm our hills and mountains.

“Under these proposals, 5000 small farms sized below 10 hectares will be denied funding, including 450 farms in my constituency of West Tyrone.

“This is totally unfair and must be scrapped.”