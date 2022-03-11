MacManus supports demands to tackle emerging Crisis in Agri Markets

Sinn Fein MEP Chris MacManus has said he agrees with the Chair of the European Parliament Agricultural Committee, Norbet Lins’ writing to the Agricultural Commission on the emerging crisis. MacManus, speaking from Brussels commented:

“The Chair’s letter clarified that the Commission’s reaction must achieve two objectives. Firstly to show our full solidarity with Ukraine and support for the legitimate sanctions against Russia.”

“Secondly, we must guarantee food security for EU citizens and those economies affected by the market disruption of the sanctions. Ukraine is known as the breadbasket of Europe and many countries, not just in the EU, depend on its exports.”

To meet our objectives, a number of suggestions were put forward. These include:

· finding ways to reduce our dependence on imports for protein crops and cereals

· utilisation of the crises reserve

· flexibilities to increase the acreage of lands under production

· a re-examination of crucial commodity quotas

“We now await the Commissioner’s response. We are living in extraordinary times and we must be creative in balancing supply and demand as best we can.”

“I have been listening to the debate in Ireland around our response. The message from farmers seems clear, they are happy to help in any way they can but simply expecting them to be able to switch to tillage is not that simple, soil health, equipment and training cannot be solved overnight.”

MacManus concluded by calling for workable solutions, “The Irish Government and European Commission has an obligation to present workable solutions, or all citizens will endure spiralling food prices in the coming weeks.”

“Sinn Féin will continue to engage with our farming community, to understand what they believe is required for them to help us navigate this crisis.” ENDS