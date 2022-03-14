Government urgently needs youth homeless strategy as figures show 1,111 young people in emergency accommodation - Eoin Ó Broin TD

Sinn Féin Housing spokesperson Eoin Ó Broin TD has made a submission to the public consultation on the government’s new homeless youth strategy. The Sinn Féin document makes 18 recommendations outlining the actions that we believe are required to help young people who are aged 18 – 24 who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless.

Teachta Ó Broin said:

“I welcome the opportunity to make a submission to the public consultation on the government’s new homeless youth strategy.

“A new plan is urgently needed as the latest figures from the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage show that 1,111 people aged between 18 and 24 were accessing emergency homeless accommodation.

“The Sinn Féin submission to the strategy makes 18 recommendations which we believe need to be taken in order to make real progress.

“Our submission is informed by the work of FEANTSA, the European Federation of National Organisations working with the Homeless, and NGOs active on the issue including the Irish Coalition to End Youth Homelessness.

“Some of our recommendations include:

Set a date for a referendum to enshrine the right to housing in the Constitution

Create a statutory definition of youth homelessness using the FEANTSA framework as a model

Ensure the 50% discretionary homeless HAP rate is available across the State and not just in Dublin as at present

Place a legal obligation on Local Authorities to put in place homeless prevention plans for young people at imminent risk of homelessness

Ensure all young people who enter emergency accommodation should be supported to exit homelessness into appropriate accommodation within six months

Ban rent increases for at least three years for all new and existing tenancies and increase security of tenure for renters

“There is a need for a dedicated approach to preventing and tackling homelessness experienced by young people.

“The government must listen to those organisations and experts in the field youth homelessness and more importantly to young people themselves.

“I would urge the Government to consider the range of policy interventions detailed above and we commit to working with Government on these or any other measures that are designed to prevent and assist young people experiencing homelessness.”