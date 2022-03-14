Roadbridge employees and subcontractors must be allowed access supports during receivership period - Louise O'Reilly TD

Speaking today, Sinn Féin Spokesperson on Workers’ Rights Louise O’Reilly called on the government to ensure that workers affected by Roadbridge’s receivership have access to social protection supports, or can undertake new employment, during the 30-day ‘Collection Redundancy Period’.

Teachta O’Reilly said:

“The news that Roadbridge, one of the country's biggest civil engineering and construction firms, entered receivership came as a huge blow for workers and their families.

“The news also come as a major blow to subcontractors, and their families, who now face a difficult period of uncertainty ahead.

“While receivers Grant Thornton go through the necessary processes over the next 30-days, it is important that workers and subcontractors affected have access to social welfare supports, and where they wish to undertake new employment, that they do not lose their redundancy entitlement as a result.

“Currently this is not the case, so these are simple changes the Minister for Social Protection and the Minister for Enterprise, Trade, and Employment can do immediately.

“At a higher level, Enterprise Ireland and the Tánaiste must engage with the company, which is said to have €900 million of contracts, some of them State contracts based in Ireland, and do all they can to help.”