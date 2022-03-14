Irish government needs to catch up with the people and begin planning for unity- Finucane

Sinn Féin MP John Finucane has said the Irish government need to catch up and listen to the growing demand for constitutional change across Ireland.

John Finucane said:

"The conversation on Irish unity is well underway across the island and there is place for everyone in that discussion.

"More and more people from all backgrounds are looking to a better future in a new Ireland beyond Brexit and beyond the union.

"Minister Coveney and the Irish government need to listen to the people, they need to catch up and become involved in the conversation and begin preparing for unity.

“Sinn Féin has been consistently urging the Irish government to begin the process of planning for Irish Unity. It is vital that in advancing the objective of constitutional change the Irish government does not make the same mistake the Conservative government made in 2016 in failing to properly inform public opinion during the Brexit referendum.

"We now need to see the Irish government stepping up its preparations for constitutional change and a new Ireland. A citizen's assembly should now be convened, a white paper on Irish unity should be brought forward and a ministerial portfolio created with responsibility for Irish unity."