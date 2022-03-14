Serious problems in National Ambulance Service must be addressed - Pa Daly TD

Pa Daly, Sinn Féin TD for Kerry, has highlighted serious issues with the National Ambulance Service, citing an incident where a crash victim had to be transported to hospital by her own family as the ambulance service was taking too long.

Teachta Daly said:

“I was very concerned to hear about a recent incident where a family member had to transport a car crash victim to University Hospital Kerry themselves due to the unavailability of any ambulance.

“This person was involved in a car accident at approximately 8:30pm and suffered serious injuries. An ambulance was called and paramedics from the fire service attended.

“After waiting for 90 minutes, and having received oxygen, a family member was obliged to transport the patient to University Hospital Kerry directly themselves.

“Upon arrival at the hospital, they were informed that the ambulance was en route to collect the patient.

“These delays can mean the difference between life and death or life-altering injuries.

“The Minister for Health and the HSE must address the ongoing problems with the National Ambulance Service.”