Kearney welcomes Court decision that Protocol is here to stay

Sinn Féin Brexit spokesperson Declan Kearney has welcomed a ruling by the Appeal Court in Belfast that the Protocol agreed by the British government and the EU is here to stay.

Sinn Féin MLA said:

"The Protocol protects the Good Friday Agreement, the all-Ireland economy, and prevents a hard border on the island of Ireland and gives local businesses unique access to the British market and EU single market.

“Sinn Féin has always said that our collective efforts should be on taking maximum advantage of those opportunities to bring jobs and investment here instead of making futile attempts that challenge the legitimacy of an Internationally binding agreement.

“Today’s Appeal Court ruling yet again shows that the Protocol is here to stay.

"This ruling is clear and unequivocal and the legal challenge by the unionist parties has been dismissed on all grounds.

“The ruling underlines the need for stunt politics to stop. There is no credible alternative to the Protocol.

“Sinn Féin’s focus will remain on promoting the benefits of the Protocol for our economy and society, to create jobs, to support people through the cost of living crisis, and to tackle the problems in the health service. Our priority will be to continue providing positive, progressive political leadership.”