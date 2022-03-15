No child should be at risk while in care- Ní Chuilín

Sinn Féin MLA Carál Ní Chuilín has said it is unacceptable that any child should be at risk while in care.

The North Belfast MLA said:

''I was shocked to hear of the failures at a care facility which put vulnerable children with mental health problems at risk.

''It is unacceptable that any child should be at risk while in care and I welcome the decision by the regulator to suspend services at this particular setting.

“The crisis facing mental health services will only get worse in the time ahead as the DUP's collapse of the Executive blocks a three-year budget which prioritised funding for mental health, tackling waiting lists and transforming health and social care, with money for more doctors, nurses and social workers.

“The DUP need to get back to work and put people and the health service before their own narrow party interests.”