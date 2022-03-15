Government electricity credit will be wiped out before it arrives - Darren O'Rourke TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Climate, Communications and Transport, Darren O'Rourke TD, says announcements of electricity and gas price increases mean that the government's €200 electricity credit will be wiped out before it arrives.

Today, Bord Gáis Energy announced price increases for customers to be introduced from 15th April which will amount to a 27% increase on the average electricity bill and a 39% increase on the average gas bill.

Teachta O'Rourke said it is clear that existing government measures to mitigate energy price increases don't go far enough.

He said:

"Runaway fuel and electricity costs are reaching crisis point, putting ordinary workers and families under financial pressure at a time when they are already struggling with the cost of living.

"It is clear that existing measures announced by government don't go anywhere near far enough. This morning, the Minister for Finance said there were no further plans to support struggling families in advance of the Budget in October. This afternoon, Bord Gáis announced price hikes that will wipe out the government's €200 electricity credit before it arrives. The government obviously don't understand the scale of the problem.

“Sinn Féin outlined in our cost of living package last month that a number of key measures are needed to protect ordinary people from the rising cost of living, including the extension of eligibility for the fuel allowance and the introduction of a discretionary fund of €15m to assist households with energy costs.

“The government must do everything possible to ensure families get support. It is vital that we put ordinary workers and families first and ensure they get the help they need now.”