Gildernew backs call to support secondary breast cancer patients

Sinn Féin MLA Colm Gildernew has backed calls for better care and treatment for women with secondary breast cancer.

The party’s health spokesperson said:

“I support the call from women impacted by secondary breast cancer for improved services and access to life-saving treatment that’s available elsewhere.

“I have met with these women, and they are truly inspirational in their campaign to transform care and treatment to save the lives of others through the most worrying circumstances.

“We need to see the recruitment of specialist nurses for cancer services and to help address the staff crisis throughout the entire health service.

“Key to this is getting sign off on the three-year budget, which includes funding for cancer services, to recruit more doctors and nurses and transform health."