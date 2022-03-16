‘If Poots serious about farmers, DUP should go back to Executive’ – O’Dowd

Sinn Féin MLA John O’Dowd has said the DUP should put the interests of farmers and rural communities over its narrow party-political interests by restoring the Executive.

Speaking after Edwin Poots requested £70 million to tackle supply issues, the Upper Bann MLA said:

“DUP minister Edwin Poots has asked the Department of Finance for £70 million to support farmers, despite the fact the DUP are blocking vital funds from being spent.

“The best way of getting money out the door to support farmers and workers and families with the cost-living-crisis is by the DUP ending its boycott of the Executive.

“Sinn Féin is ready and willing to have an Executive meeting today to agree a legal way forward which would see vital funds going into people’s pockets.

“The DUP should put the interests of farmers and rural communities before its own electoral panic and get back to work.”