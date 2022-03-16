No one should be at risk while receiving much needed care- Gildernew

Sinn Féin MLA Colm Gildernew has said it is unacceptable that anyone should be at risk while receiving much needed care.

The Fermanagh and South Tyrone MLA said:

''I am shocked to hear of failures at yet another setting which have put vulnerable people with learning disabilities at risk.

''I have previously challenged the Western Trust about the safety and quality of care of patients in the Lakeview Disability Hospital so I am extremely disappointed that these concerns were not acted upon sooner.

''It is unacceptable that anyone should be at risk while receiving much needed care and I welcome a decision by the regulator to issue improvement notices to this particular setting.

''The Western Trust must provide assurances that those within their care are safe and that they will receive the highest quality of care going forward.”