Treatment of P&O workers ‘shameful’ – Archibald

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has described reports that P&O has fired its workers via zoom as shameful.

The party's economy spokesperson said:

"The treatment of workers by P&O today is nothing short of shameful.

"At a time when soaring prices are exacerbating a cost of living crisis, that a company would make workers redundant in such an arbitrary fashion is disgraceful.

"I extend our party’s solidarity with those workers and their families who are today receiving this awful news.

"I have written to the DUP economy minister asking what contact he has had with worker representatives and urging that all efforts are made to support workers and protect jobs including representation to the British Transport Minister.

"There are also reports that these workers are being fired to be replaced with low paid agency workers and, according to the RMT union, private security officers have been sent on board ships to remove workers. This is completely unacceptable behaviour.

"P&O must be held accountable for these unscrupulous actions and the British government needs to take action in defence of these workers."