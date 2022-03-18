Kelly raises ‘shameful treatment’ of P&O workers with PSNI Chief Constable

Sinn Féin MLA Gerry Kelly has raised the ‘unacceptable treatment’ of P&O workers with the PSNI’s Chief Constable.

The North Belfast MLA said:

“The treatment and mass firing of workers by P&O yesterday was utterly shameful.

“I’m also deeply concerned at reports of a private security company, equipped with handcuffs and some wearing balaclavas, being hired to remove workers from boats.

“At a time when they have been treated shamefully by their bosses and fired on the spot, I am deeply concerned by this unacceptable treatment of workers.

“I have contacted the PSNI Chief Constable about the treatment of these workers this morning and I will also raise it at the next meeting of the Policing Board.”