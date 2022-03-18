Economy committee to hold emergency meeting on P&O workers - Archibald

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has called an emergency meeting of the economy committee to hear first hand from workers and union representatives about the firing of 800 workers yesterday by P&O.

Caoimhe Archibald said:

"I have called an emergency meeting of the economy committee for this afternoon on the disgraceful actions of P&O which yesterday fired 800 workers with no notice.

“We have invited workers and union representatives to speak first hand about the unacceptable sacking of these workers by a company which receives public money.

“P&O has acted shamefully in this matter, its actions in hiring a private security firm, some wearing balaclavas and equipped with handcuffs. to force staff from its boats are despicable.

"We cannot have a situation where a large company treats workers and employment rights with such contempt, that is a dangerous precedent to set.

“It is important the Economy Committee meets to address this unacceptable behavior but this is an issue on which the Executive should be vocal in defence of workers and families.

“The DUP need to end their self-serving antics and get back into the Executive to address this and other real life issues.”