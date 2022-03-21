Urgent government response required to deaths of people experiencing homelessness - Eoin Ó Broin TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Housing Eoin Ó Broin TD has called on the government to urgently implement the recommendations of the Interim Report on Mortality in the Single Homeless Population 2020, by Dr Austin O'Carroll.

The call comes as the body of man was discovered in a tent in Dublin City Centre earlier this morning.

Teachta Ó Broin said:

“This morning, we learnt of another tragic death in our capital city.

“We don’t yet know the full circumstances other than the man died while rough sleeping.

“I would like to offer my condolences to the friends and family of the deceased.

“We need to see a government response put in place. All the recommendations of the Interim Report on Mortality in the Single Homeless Population must be implemented.

“The report contains 20 recommendations which include improved data collection and analysis, learning from deaths in homelessness and the causation of deaths in homelessness.

“These recommendations make sense and would greatly assist both those experiencing homelessness and the agencies providing the support services.

“For example, the introduction of Critical Incident Reviews and Rapid Review Process for Clusters of Deaths would ensure that future similar incidents are avoided.

“The report also recognises that Housing First is essential to reducing long term homelessness and that mental health and addiction supports must be expanded.

“A report such as this cannot be let sit on shelf in the Custom House without its recommendations being implemented.

“The solutions have been provided. It is up to the government to implement them in full.”

ENDS

Note to editor:

Click here to view the report in full.