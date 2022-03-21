Sheehan expresses solidarity with Education Authority staff on strike action

Sinn Féin MLA Pat Sheehan has expressed solidarity with the Education Authority workers who are on strike over pay.

The party’s Education spokesperson said:

“I want to express support and solidarity with the striking workers who have taken industrial action for better pay.

“These workers are vital to running our schools with school transport, school meals and other support services and they deserve fair pay and conditions.

“The cost of living is rising and the price of heating homes and fuelling cars is spiralling out of control and workers are entitled to fair pay.

“Every effort must be made to support workers and their families and put more money in their pockets.

“I hope that these issues can be resolved so that staff are treated fairly, and normal service can resume.”