HSE must accept High Court assessment of need ruling - Pauline Tully TD and David Cullinane TD

Sinn Féin spokespersons on Disability and Carers, Pauline Tully TD, and on Health, David Cullinane TD, have today called on the relevant ministers to confirm that the HSE will not appeal the recent High Court ruling on assessment of need to the Supreme Court.

The Teachtaí said:

“The Minister for Health and the Minister of State with responsibility for Disability need to clarify their position on the recent damning High Court judgement in relation to assessment of need.

“That judgement was an indictment of current government policy and confirms what healthcare professionals, disability organisations and Sinn Féin have said.

“The current assessment of need procedure falls foul of the Disability Act 2005 and does not provide the comprehensive assessment of need required under law.

“There is also evidence that the current assessment procedure is driving staff out of the service, exacerbating the lack of funding and investment in children’s disability services, and further reducing children’s ability to access interventions and supports.

“On the March 8th, just three days before the High Court ruling, the Sinn Féin Dáil motion outlining the failure of the current system was accepted by the Government

“If the Government is to have any credibility on this issue it needs to accept the failings and immediately act to address them, not throw more taxpayers money in defending the indefensible.

“We need to end the constant battle for parents of children with disabilities to access the supports that their children need, not drag them through the Supreme Court.

“We are calling on the relevant ministers to confirm that they accept this judgement and that it will not be appealed by the HSE.”