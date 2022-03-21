Reilly disappointed that no Irish school included in investment plan

Sinn Féin MLA Aisling Reilly has said the DUP Education Minister's decision to ignore Irish medium schools in her latest capital investment plan is disappointing but not surprising.

The West Belfast MLA said:

“Today the Education Minister announced plans for almost £800 million worth of investment into 28 different schools.

“While this is good news for some, the minister has decided to completely ignore the needs of Irish medium schools with none of them set to benefit from this announcement.

“I am hugely disappointed but not surprised by this decision.

“Sinn Féin will continue to work to ensure our Irish medium schools get the investment they deserve.”