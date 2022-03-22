O'Dowd calls on DUP economy minister to close RHI scheme

Sinn Féin MLA John O'Dowd has called on the DUP economy minister to immediately close the ‘flawed’ RHI scheme.

The Upper Bann MLA said:

“The DUP economy minister needs to end the delay and close the flawed Renewable Heat Incentive (RHI) scheme immediately.

“Despite the closure of the scheme being a New Decade, New Approach commitment, three DUP Economy Ministers have sat on their hands and failed to close this scheme.

“And incredibly, rather than bringing forward proposals to close it, the DUP have instead proposed an increase in tariffs.

“They need to wake up and support people to install renewable heat sources that actually reduce carbon emissions and cut people’s energy bills. Sinn Féin will continue working to see this delivered once and for all''