Action needed to protect our health service - Begley

Sinn Féin MP Órfhlaith Begley has said action must be taken now to protect our health service.

Speaking in support of the SOS NHS campaign today the West Tyrone MP said:

“For over a decade, Tory austerity has eroded health and social care services. Staff now feel these cuts are making their life-saving work almost impossible.

“Action must be taken now to protect our health service.

“Above all else, the NHS needs investment and needs recruitment of staff to give patients the best care possible.

“We are all paying the price of Tory underfunding and attempts to dismantle the NHS.

“Sinn Féin believes world-class, universal health care should be at the heart of any modern society.

“We committed to making health the Executive’s number one spending priority for the next three years to tackle waiting lists, to recruit more doctors and nurses, to fund cancer and mental health services and to transform the health service.

“Unfortunately, the three-year budget has been blocked by the DUP’s reckless decision to collapse the Executive.

“Sinn Féin is committed to investing in health, tackling waiting lists and ensuring you can see a GP when you need one.

“This is a key component in our vision of a new and agreed Ireland. Sinn Féin is firmly committed to health and social care services now and in the future.”