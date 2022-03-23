Government cannot leave workers and families waiting seven months for cost of living measures - Mary Lou McDonald TD

Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald TD has criticised the government for doubling-down on its refusal to introduce further cost of living measures before October.

Speaking following Leaders Questions today, Teachta McDonald said:

“Minister Michael McGrath today confirmed that the government is at one in having no plan to tackle the cost of living before the Budget.

“Workers and families cannot wait seven months. They will be very worried by this morning’s forecast from the ESRI of inflation hitting levels not seen since 1984.

“That means we face a prolonged crisis with living costs continuing to soar. People are struggling to light and heat their homes.

“The price of groceries is going up and up, and families are really stretched to put food on the table.

"The government sitting on its hands until October is a non-runner. It is not good enough. Workers and families need action now.

“The government cannot do everything but it can do much more.

“It should start by introducing measures to get down the cost of energy and fuel. Government must engage with the EU Commission to cut VAT on energy bills and act immediately to remove excise from home heating oil.”