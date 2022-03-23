Delargy welcomes ruling to overturn Soldier F decision

Sinn Féin MLA Pádraig Delargy has welcomed a High Court ruling which has quashed a previous decision to drop murder charges against soldier F.

The Foyle MLA said:

“I welcome today's ruling by the High Court overturning the original decision by the PPS to drop murder charges against Soldier F.

“This is a step forward for the Bloody Sunday families in their ongoing campaign for truth and justice.

“There can be no amnesty for British state forces who murdered Irish citizens.

"The Bloody Sunday families have never faltered in their search for truth and justice and have campaigned with dignity.

“It also highlights the need for the Stormont House Agreement legacy mechanisms to be implemented in full so that all families can get access to truth and justice.”