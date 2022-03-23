British government must end delays on Acht Gaeilge - Sheehan

Sinn Féin MLA Pat Sheehan has accused the British government of acting in bad faith over the delivery of an Irish Language Act and said it must be delivered with ‘no more delays’.

Pat Sheehan was speaking after the British Irish Intergovernmental Conference broke up in Dublin today with no further clarity about when the British government will enact the required legislation.

The West Belfast MLA said:

“Nine months ago, the British Government committed to fast tracking an Irish Language Act through Westminster.

“In yet another act of bad faith, they have run down the clock, and it still hasn’t been delivered.

“Irish Language legislation is crucial to delivering rights and guaranteeing protections in law to the thriving Gaeilgeoirí community across our island.

“Irish speakers have been waiting 15 years for the British government to live up to its promises to bring forward Acht Gaeilge.

“The British government needs to end the delays, honour its commitments, implement its agreements and end the denial of rights to the Irish Language community.”