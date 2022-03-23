Tory cost of living proposals show ‘contempt’ for workers and families – Finucane

Sinn Féin MP John Finucane has said proposals set out by Tory Chancellor Rishi Sunak today show contempt for workers and families struggling with the rising cost of living.

The North Belfast MP said:

“Workers and families are struggling to heat their homes, put fuel in their cars and food on the table because prices are spiralling out of control.

“The Tory Chancellor’s statement was a missed opportunity to take real action on the cost-of-living crisis, cut household bills, put money in people’s pockets and give workers and families a break.

“The 5p cut in fuel duty is shameful given the scale of the increases facing people struggling to get to work or do school runs and falls way short of what is needed to support ordinary people.

“The British government should also rethink its decision to end the red diesel rebate which is having a huge impact on struggling farmers and small businesses.

“The failure to tax huge energy corporations making huge profits during this crisis and the cruel plan to punish working people through the hike to National Insurance shows once again the Tories’ contempt for working families.”