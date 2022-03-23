Government must ensure visa-waiver on border does not go ahead - Imelda Munster TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Tourism, Imelda Munster TD, has called on Minister for Tourism Catherine Martin TD to ensure that she and her government colleagues take all measures available to them to ensure that a visa-waiver for non-Irish EU citizens crossing the border is not introduced.

MPs at Westminster voted last night to reinstate the requirement for a visa-waiver for non-Irish EU citizens under proposed new British immigration laws.

Deputy Munster said:

“This measure would be disastrous for Ireland.

“It is inconceivable that such a measure would be introduced on our island. It would be onerous on visitors to Ireland, as well as non-Irish EU citizens who live here; particularly those who live in border counties.

“This measure is totally unacceptable, unworkable and risks the imposition of an unwanted hard border in Ireland.

“It is up to our government to make the British government listen, and to ensure that they understand that this is not going to be happening in Ireland, now or ever.

“This issue will be a further obstacle to the tourism industry getting back on its feet, after what have been an incredibly difficult two years for the sector.

“We need measures to support tourism, not more obstacles. This change would affect tens of thousands of daily cross-border journeys by tourists and local people, and is a major threat to the Common Travel Area and freedom of movement for our citizens.

“I have written to Minister Martin asking that she ensures that the government engages with the British government on this matter, to ensure that this ridiculous proposal does not go ahead.”