Archibald welcomes paid leave for victims of domestic abuse

Sinn Féin economy spokesperson Caoimhe Archibald has welcomed the passing of the Domestic Abuse Safe Leave Bill which will give workers a right to 10 days paid leave if they suffer from domestic violence.

The Sinn Féin MLA said:

"I am delighted that the Assembly has passed this progressive legislation which will give workers who are the victims of domestic abuse 10 days paid leave.

"Domestic abuse affects every aspect of a person's life including their work-life so domestic abuse is very much a workplace and workers' rights issue.

"This leave can give workers the chance to seek support and space to deal with issues arising from abuse.

"Sinn Féin has pushed for paid leave for victims of domestic abuse to be put in place across the island and we are delighted that this bill has passed before the end of mandate.

"Back in 2020 Sinn Féin party leader Mary Lou McDonald TD brought a similar bill to the Dáil, the Dublin government needs to stop holding this up so that victims throughout Ireland cannot access this leave.

"Sinn Féin will continue to support victims throughout the island to get the leave and support they need."