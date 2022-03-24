Bill to make hospital car parking free passes final stage – Reilly

Sinn Féin MLA Aisling Reilly has welcomed the passing of her bill to make car parking free at hospitals across the north.

The West Belfast MLA said:

“I’m pleased that my bill to make hospital car parking free has passed its final stage in the Assembly today.

“This will abolish this unfair tax on health workers, patients and visitors.

“Making parking free will keep money in the pockets of health workers who should not have to pay to park while working on the frontline in our hospitals.”