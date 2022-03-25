Surge in number experiencing homelessness in February - Eoin Ó Broin TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Housing Eoin Ó Broin TD has commented on the publication of the Department of Housing’s official homeless figures for February 2022.

The Dublin Mid-West TD said that the numbers are now climbing back towards a pre-Covid high of 10,000.

Teachta Ó Broin said:

“The Department of Housing’s official homeless figures for January indicate that there are now 9,492 people - 6,825 adults and 2,667 children - accessing emergency accommodation funded by the Department across the state.

“The number of single people experiencing homelessness is at 4,907 - up 119 on January - while the number of homeless families is 1,180 - an increase of 61 on the previous month.

“This represents an increase of 342 people, including 238 adults and 104 children, compared to January 2022, which saw the figures begin to rise again post-Christmas.

“The Minister for Housing must now put in place an emergency response. He must double the annual Housing First targets.

“He must seriously consider reintroducing the ban on evictions. He must also revise his opposition to the Focus Ireland amendment.

“This amendment to the Residential Tenancies Act would limit the ability of landlords to evict families into homelessness when selling their properties.

“The Simon Communities Homeless Prevention Bill must also be implemented, which the government did not oppose when it was debated in the Dáil before Christmas.

“Ultimately, however, what we really need to tackle rising homelessness is a more ambitious delivery of real social and affordable housing.”