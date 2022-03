O’Dowd condemns attack on Doug Beattie’s office

Sinn Féin’s John O’Dowd has condemned an attack on UUP leader Doug Beattie’s constituency office.

John O’Dowd said:

“The attack on Doug Beattie’s office is wrong and I condemn it.

“Those intent on whipping up tensions and dragging society back will not succeed, we will continue to move forward.

“This is a time for political leadership and those with influence should work to reduce tensions and ensure these types of attack do not continue.”