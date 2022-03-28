British government must honour commitment on Acht Gaeilge — O’Neill

Responding to comments by British Secretary of State at Westminster today in relation to his failure to deliver on Irish language rights, Sinn Féin vice-president Michelle O’Neill MLA said:

“Brandon Lewis agreed and promised to deliver on the commitment of an Irish language Act with accelerated passage by October 2021.

“That date passed without delivery or any credible defence from Brandon Lewis.

“If Acht Gaeilge remains undelivered it represents a serious breach of yet another agreement by this Tory Government.

“However, they underestimate the determination of the irish speaking community and the momentum behind the campaign for the official status of the language to be recognised by the state and rights enshrined in law which certainly will not go away, but become stronger.

“There is an onus also on the Irish government to stand up decisively for the rights of Irish language speakers, and to the British government who must honour its obligations under the political agreements they have made.”