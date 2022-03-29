Families and workers affected by Finaghy disruption – Hargey

Sinn Féin MLA Deirdre Hargey has said that a security alert at Finaghy Train station in South Belfast has brought disruption to the lives of local people and businesses in the area.

A suspicious object was reported to be found in the area with police attending the scene with homes and businesses evacuated.

The South Belfast MLA said:

“Reports of a security alert at Finaghy Road North at a busy train station, outside of people’s homes and businesses is disgraceful.

“This has caused disruption to families asked to leave their homes and workers in local businesses, as well as commuters in the area.

“A police operation is ongoing in the area and I would ask people to co-operate with police until this alert has been dealt with.”