Expulsion of four Russian diplomats welcome; expulsion of the Russian Ambassador must now follow - Mary Lou McDonald TD

Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald TD has welcomed the expulsion of four Russian diplomats from Ireland, saying that the expulsion of the Russian Ambassador to Ireland must now follow.

Teachta McDonald said:

"I welcome the announcement that the government have expelled four Russian diplomats from Ireland.

"The actions of Russia in Ukraine are illegal and unjust.

"No country should be subject to the kind of military aggression faced by Ukraine, and the priority must be to end this invasion and to secure a Russian withdrawal from Ukrainian territory. To that end, we hope that peace talks in Istanbul will be successful.

"In the interim, the government must act in the strongest possible terms by expelling the Russian Ambassador - the humanitarian crisis unfolding before us demands action at that level."