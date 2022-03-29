Plans for Seán McDermott Street Magdalene Laundry site a huge step forward after survivors’ long-fought battle - Mary Lou McDonald TD

Uachtarán Shinn Féin Mary Lou McDonald TD has welcomed proposals announced today for a National Centre for Research and Remembrance to be developed on the former Magdalene Laundry site on Seán McDermott Street.

The Dublin Central TD said:

“This is an important step forward in a long-fought battle by survivors and their advocates to secure an appropriate memorial to the women and children who endured horrific institutional abuse under the State’s watch.

“The proposals signed off on today by Government will require a consistent and collaborative approach.

“It is my expectation that the Steering Group to be established will include survivors and the local community. Commitments on social housing and an educational and early-learning facility must also be delivered on.

“This project when delivered must reflect the scale of the wrongdoing by the State and religious institutions, and the remembrance both owe to the tens of thousands of women and children who were abused, isolated and broken by their actions.

“Their stories will finally not only be told, they will be protected and preserved for future generations.

“I want to recognise the work of Justice for Magdalenes Research, the Open Heart City Collective and CoLab for their commitment, work and engagement with survivors and the local community to develop a vision for the Seán McDermott Street site over the last number of years.

"They have played an invaluable role in securing today’s announcement.”