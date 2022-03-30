O’Dowd calls for action to tackle fresh hike to electricity prices

Sinn Féin’s John O'Dowd has called on the Utility Regulator to step in and tackle the latest increase of 30% in electricity bills that is being proposed by Electric Ireland in May.

John O’Dowd said:

“Over 100,000 people who get power from Electric Ireland are faced with another hike in energy prices.

“Workers and families are under huge pressure as their bills and the cost of living continues to rise.

“The Utility Regulator needs to step in now and cut the 2% profit margin which has seen energy companies making huge profits while families are choosing between heating their homes and putting food on the table.

“All efforts must be made to ensure that workers and families are not ripped off by extortionate energy prices.”