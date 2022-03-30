DUP’s reckless actions will pile pressure on hard-pressed emergency health workers- Gildernew

Sinn Féin MLA Colm Gildernew has said that the DUP's reckless decision to withdraw from the executive and block a three year budget will only deepen the crisis within our health service.

Commenting amid reports of huge pressure on the ambulance service, the Fermanagh and South Tyrone MLA said:

“Our ambulance services and our A&E departments across the north are in crisis due to the chronic shortage of nurses and doctors.

“The three-year budget proposed by Finance Minister Conor Murphy would have prioritised health and helped address the crisis in the system by providing a funding boost to hire more nurses and doctors, tackle waiting lists and fund vital cancer and mental health services.

''We need all parties to commit to getting back around the Executive table as soon as possible after the election to ensure we have ministers in place to invest properly in our health service and alleviate the pressures facing our hard-pressed health workers.”