Passengers and staff affected by security alert- Boylan

Sinn Féin’s Cathal Boylan has condemned the security alert which caused disruption to staff and commuters on Belfast to Dublin rail services.

Cathal Boylan said:

“Trains serving Belfast and Dublin have experienced disruption today due to a security alert.

“This has caused huge disruption for workers and people travelling on the train.

"I would urge anyone with any information on this incident to bring it forward to the PSNI.”