Executive needed to support children with Special Educational Needs- Sheehan

Sinn Féin MLA Pat Sheehan has said a shortage of educational psychologists is a direct consequence of years of budget cuts by the Tory Government.

And he said that we need all parties to commit to working together around the Executive table after the election to ensure our young people get the support they need and are entitled to.

The West Belfast MLA said:

''Reports this morning about cuts to the educational psychologist service in schools are deeply concerning.

''This service is vital in assessing and identifying children with complex educational needs.

''All the evidence suggests that this rise in demand for services was entirely predictable, successive DUP ministers should have planned for this.

''We need all parties to commit to getting back around the Executive table to work together to support key public services such as health and education and to protect workers and families from the cost of living crisis as soon as possible after the election.

''We need ministers in place to invest properly in these services and to ensure our children and young people get the support they need and are entitled to.”