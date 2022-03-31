Sinn Féin to hear directly from farmers – O’Neill

Sinn Féin Leas-Uachtarán Michelle O’Neill has said Sinn Féin will continue to stand up for farmers and rural communities which are struggling with the cost-of-living crisis and facing uncertain times as a result of Brexit and the withdrawal of EU funding.

The Mid Ulster MLA said that Sinn Féin will be listening to the views of farmers and people living in rural communities in a series of public meetings being held by the party in counties Derry, Armagh and Fermanagh, Michelle O’Neill said:

“Sinn Féin will hold a series of public meetings in the coming days and weeks to hear directly from farmers and people in rural communities on the challenges they are facing.

“Any plan for the future of agriculture must support our small family farmers, restore ANC payments and properly invest in rural communities.

“That also means ensuring that the minimum claim size remains at 3 hectares despite attempts by the DUP minister to increase it, which could put thousands of small farmers out of the industry.

“The decision by the Tories to end the red diesel rebate will also have a huge impact on farmers and small businesses who are already struggling with rising costs of material and production.

“I would encourage you to attend these meetings and speak to us directly, the first events will take place in Armagh City, Ballinascreen and Fermanagh.”